Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.50. 633,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

