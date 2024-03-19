Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 928,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.