Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $351.98. 627,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,743. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $353.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.52. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

