Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $491.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

