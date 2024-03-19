Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.46. 134,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,572. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

