Revisor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,033. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $204.60 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.72.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

