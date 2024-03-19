Revisor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 1,627,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,040. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

