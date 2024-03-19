Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 767,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 203,870 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,190 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

