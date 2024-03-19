Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.44. 88,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,721. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $428.68 and a 12-month high of $636.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

