Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $549.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.54 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

