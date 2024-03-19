Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.05. 510,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.18. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.