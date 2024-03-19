Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,483. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

