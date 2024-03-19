Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.10. 67,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

