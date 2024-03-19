Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,348 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 59,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,667. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

