RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

RF Industries Price Performance

RFIL opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

