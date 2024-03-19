Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. 23,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.