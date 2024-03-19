Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $226.05. 25,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.56%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.