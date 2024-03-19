Rise Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 213.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 55,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 373,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,458. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.