Rise Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

