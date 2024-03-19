Rise Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.33.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

PSA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.58. 129,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.03. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

