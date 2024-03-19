Rise Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.38. 120,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,043. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

