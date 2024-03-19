Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.7%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 11,029,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 44,060,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

