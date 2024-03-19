Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 36,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.3 %

HOOD stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,890,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,078. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

