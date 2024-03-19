Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.7 %

HOOD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,523,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.