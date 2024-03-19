Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $591,498.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,498.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
