Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 256,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 667,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

