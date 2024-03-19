Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.54 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

