Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$12.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Medical Facilities Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE DR opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
