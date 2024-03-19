Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The firm has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

