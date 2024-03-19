Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,579 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

