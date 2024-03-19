Sadot Group (SDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

SDOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,912. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Sadot Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.