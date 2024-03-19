Sadot Group (SDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOTGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

SDOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,912. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Sadot Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 850,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.