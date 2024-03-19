Safe (SAFE) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00109360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00017119 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4,526.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99017383 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.