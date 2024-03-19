Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $567.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

