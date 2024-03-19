Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $102,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,495,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

