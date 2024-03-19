Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,933. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

