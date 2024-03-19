Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 197,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,255. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

