Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Increased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,133 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 157,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

