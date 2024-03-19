Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lessened by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 254,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,486. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

