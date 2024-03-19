Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,007. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

