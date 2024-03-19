Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 195,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $10,452,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.