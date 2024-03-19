Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. 658,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

