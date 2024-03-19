Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

