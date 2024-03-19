Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 19.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. 721,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

