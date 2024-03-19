Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Science Applications International Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Insider Activity

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

