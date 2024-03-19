Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Science Applications International stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

