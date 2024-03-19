Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 77,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.53.

JPM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $557.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $193.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

