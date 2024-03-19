Seagate Technology Holdings plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $101.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

