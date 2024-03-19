Secret Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Secret has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00109484 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18,429.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00035534 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00017445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

