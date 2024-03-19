SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

