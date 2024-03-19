ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $742.80 and last traded at $747.20. 180,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,246,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $755.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $763.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

