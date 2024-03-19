Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys 264 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VGT traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $519.09. 204,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,906. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

